NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Saturday schedule at Texas

Xfinity and Cup teams are both on track Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will kick off the schedule with practice and qualifying sessions. They will set the lineup for Sunday’s race. Xfinity teams will race Saturday afternoon.

There is only one driver in the lineup with an Xfinity win at Texas. Cole Custer won the playoff race during the 2018 season. Twenty of the last 21 Xfinity races at Texas were won by a driver currently competing full-time in Cup.

Parker Kligerman’s best finish at Texas is second last season. Austin Hill’s best finish is second in 2022. Justin Allgaier’s best finish is second in 2021.

Saturday marks the second race of the Dash 4 Cash program. Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Allgaier and Chandler Smith are the four drivers competing for the $100,000 bonus.

Texas Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with gusts of wind up to 20 mph. A high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity