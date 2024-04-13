 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japan-born player
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Previews - Salt Lake City
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertonptdeduction_240413.jpg
How will Dyche guide Everton in relegation battle?
nbc_golf_gcpodcastfullv2_240412.jpg
Masters Round 2 recap: DeChambeau, Scheffler clash
nbc_nas_truckstexas_240412.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity, Cup Saturday schedule at Texas

  
Published April 13, 2024 07:00 AM

Xfinity and Cup teams are both on track Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will kick off the schedule with practice and qualifying sessions. They will set the lineup for Sunday’s race. Xfinity teams will race Saturday afternoon.

There is only one driver in the lineup with an Xfinity win at Texas. Cole Custer won the playoff race during the 2018 season. Twenty of the last 21 Xfinity races at Texas were won by a driver currently competing full-time in Cup.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
2024 NASCAR Cup championship goes to William Byron ... maybe
William Byron can join an esteemed list by winning the championship.

Parker Kligerman’s best finish at Texas is second last season. Austin Hill’s best finish is second in 2022. Justin Allgaier’s best finish is second in 2021.

Saturday marks the second race of the Dash 4 Cash program. Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Allgaier and Chandler Smith are the four drivers competing for the $100,000 bonus.

Texas Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with gusts of wind up to 20 mph. A high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, April 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Texas weekend
The Cup Series races Sunday afternoon at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Track activity

  • 10:35 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)