MLS: USA Tour-Everton at Minnesota United
Leeds v. Everton Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
Brewers at Cubs Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship 2025: $40 million purse breakdown, what players earn by qualifying

Top Clips

Why it could be Richardson's 'last chance'
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250818.jpg
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
Browns naming starting QB is the 'easy' decision
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series to have new name in 2026

  
Published August 18, 2025 08:30 AM

NASCAR has signed O’Reilly Auto Parts to be the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series beginning next year, the sanctioning body announced Monday.

The series will be known as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2026.

This season marks the end of Xfinity as the sponsor for NASCAR’s No. 2 series. Xfinity has sponsored the series since 2015.

“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” said NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell in a statement. “This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in Springfield, Missouri in 1957. The company has more than 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.

“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR—teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby in a statement. “You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”