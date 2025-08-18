NASCAR Xfinity Series to have new name in 2026

NASCAR has signed O’Reilly Auto Parts to be the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series beginning next year, the sanctioning body announced Monday.

The series will be known as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2026.

This season marks the end of Xfinity as the sponsor for NASCAR’s No. 2 series. Xfinity has sponsored the series since 2015.

“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” said NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell in a statement. “This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in Springfield, Missouri in 1957. The company has more than 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada.

“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR—teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby in a statement. “You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”

