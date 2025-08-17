Winners, losers of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond won by Austin Dillon
RICHMOND, Va. — Here’s a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond.
WINNERS
Austin Dillon — He snapped a 37-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Richmond — and did it without the controversy of last year’s race. Dillon led 107 laps (he had led only eight laps all season). That also marked the most laps the No. 3 car has led in a Cup race since Dale Earnhardt led 107 laps in the 1998 Daytona 500.
Team Penske — Ryan Blaney’s third-place finish marked his series-best fifth consecutive top 10. Blaney also led a Penske contingent that saw its three cars place in the top five — the first time the organization has done that since July 2021 at New Hampshire. Joey Logano finished fourth after starting last and Austin Cindric placed fifth.
William Byron — His 12th-place finish was good enough to clinch the regular season championship after Chase Elliott was involved in a crash and finished last in the 38-car field.
Alex Bowman — His runner-up finish marked his sixth top-10 finish in the last eight races and kept him in a playoff spot with one race left in the regular season.
LOSERS
Tyler Reddick — Richmond was a “worse-case scenario” as Reddick described it. Daniel Suarez got into Ty Gibbs, causing Gibbs to come up the track and hit Reddick, sending him into the wall. Reddick went on to finish 34th. With Austin Dillon taking the win and a playoff spot, the cutline moved up. Reddick is only 29 points ahead of Alex Bowman for the final playoff spot. If there is a new winner at Daytona and Bowman outscores Reddick by 29 points, Reddick will miss the playoffs a year after being the regular season champion.
Joe Gibbs Racing — The organization had won 10 of the last 18 Richmond races before Saturday but didn’t lead a lap this time. Denny Hamlin was the top-finishing JGR car in 10th on a night that slow pit stops saddled him. Chase Briscoe was involved in a crash and finished 13th. Ty Gibbs had brake issues and two pit road speeding penalties before he placed 18th. Christopher Bell had a commitment line violation and finished 21st.
RFK Racing — Austin Dillon’s win knocked Chris Buescher out of the final playoff spot heading to Daytona. Buescher finished 30th. Ryan Preece started on the pole and placed 35th after braking issues. Brad Keselowski, who must win to make the playoffs, placed ninth. RFK Racing must have a driver win next week at Daytona or it won’t have any driver in the playoffs.