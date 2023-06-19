 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC, USA broadcast schedule for rest of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity season

  
Published June 19, 2023 03:00 AM
qqUxGIgu81VA
June 8, 2023 12:22 PM
Nate Ryan, Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider preview the NBC, USA and Peacock portion of the NASCAR schedule, featuring Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis and Daytona races before the playoffs start at Darlington in September.

NBC Sports is gearing up for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage, which begins when the Cup Series hits Nashville Superspeedway June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock during the second half of the 2023 NASCAR season.

The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the Cup Series will air on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, marking the broadcast network’s second consecutive race to start the 2023 campaign.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series Chicago Street Races will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned from vantage points around the racetrack featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be located in the main broadcast booth, with two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley located throughout the streets of Chicago.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:


  • The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 1; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 5; 3 p.m. ET);

  • The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC for the fourth consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET;

  • USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET;

  • NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the fourth consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC. INDYCAR races at the IMS Road Course on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;

  • Peacock will simulstream three Cup Series, including the Chicago Street Race, and four Xfinity Series races live throughout the season. Complete details around the races to stream on Peacock can be found below.

Below are NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
DateLocationPlatform(s)Time (ET)
Sunday, June 25Nashville SuperspeedwayNBC7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street RaceNBC, Peacock5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9AtlantaUSA Network7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16New HampshireUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23PoconoUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30RichmondUSA Network3 p.m.
Sunday, August 6MichiganUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road CourseNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 20Watkins GlenUSA Network3 p.m.
Saturday, August 26DaytonaNBC, Peacock7 p.m.
Sunday, September 3DarlingtonUSA Network6 p.m.
Sunday, September 10KansasUSA Network3 p.m.
Saturday, September 16BristolUSA Network7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24TexasUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1TalladegaNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 8Charlotte ROVALNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 15Las VegasNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22Homestead-MiamiNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29MartinsvilleNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, November 5PhoenixNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
DateLocationPlatform(s)Time (ET)
Saturday, June 24Nashville SuperspeedwayUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street RaceUSA Network5 p.m.
Saturday, July 8AtlantaUSA Network8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15New HampshireUSA Network3 p.m.
Saturday, July 22PoconoUSA Network5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29Road AmericaNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Saturday, August 5MichiganNBC, Peacock3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road CourseUSA Network5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19Watkins GlenUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25DaytonaUSA Network7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2DarlingtonUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9KansasNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15BristolUSA Network7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23TexasUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7Charlotte ROVALNBC, Peacock3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14Las VegasUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21Homestead-MiamiUSA Network3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28MartinsvilleUSA Network3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4PhoenixUSA Network7 p.m.

*subject to change