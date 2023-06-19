NBC, USA broadcast schedule for rest of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity season

NBC Sports is gearing up for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage, which begins when the Cup Series hits Nashville Superspeedway June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock during the second half of the 2023 NASCAR season.

The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the Cup Series will air on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, marking the broadcast network’s second consecutive race to start the 2023 campaign.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series Chicago Street Races will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned from vantage points around the racetrack featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be located in the main broadcast booth, with two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley located throughout the streets of Chicago.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:





The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 1; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 5; 3 p.m. ET);

The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC for the fourth consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET;

USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET;

NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the fourth consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC. INDYCAR races at the IMS Road Course on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;

Peacock will simulstream three Cup Series, including the Chicago Street Race, and four Xfinity Series races live throughout the season. Complete details around the races to stream on Peacock can be found below.

Below are NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform(s) Time (ET) Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA Network 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA Network 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA Network 6 p.m. Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24 Texas USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 8 Charlotte ROVAL NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform(s) Time (ET) Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA Network 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA Network 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA Network 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA Network 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA Network 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 Daytona USA Network 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 Darlington USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 Kansas NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 Bristol USA Network 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Charlotte ROVAL NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 Las Vegas USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 Homestead-Miami USA Network 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Martinsville USA Network 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Phoenix USA Network 7 p.m.

*subject to change