Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Netflix releases trailer for NASCAR playoffs documentary series

  
Published January 10, 2024 11:04 AM

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series focused on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“NASCAR: Full Speed” will debut on Netflix on Jan. 30. There will be five episodes, each 45 minutes in length, chronicling the 10-race playoffs leading to Ryan Blaney’s first championship.

The series will highlight several drivers and teams from the playoff field. The list includes Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain.

The playoff races will serve as the foundation of the documentary series. “NASCAR: Full Speed” will also feature an exclusive look at the drivers, their families and the work that takes place throughout each week of the season as they prepare for the Cup races.

Netflix has released multiple sports docuseries in recent years. This includes “Formula One: Drive to Survive” the NFL docuseries “Quarterback” and the golf docuseries “Full Swing.” Netflix also released a six-part docuseries, “Race: Bubba Wallace.”