Netflix releases trailer for NASCAR playoffs documentary series

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series focused on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“NASCAR: Full Speed” will debut on Netflix on Jan. 30. There will be five episodes, each 45 minutes in length, chronicling the 10-race playoffs leading to Ryan Blaney’s first championship.

The series will highlight several drivers and teams from the playoff field. The list includes Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain.

It takes a badass.



NASCAR: Full Speed, a Netflix Sports Series, arrives Jan 30. pic.twitter.com/hBGsYNntro — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 10, 2024

The playoff races will serve as the foundation of the documentary series. “NASCAR: Full Speed” will also feature an exclusive look at the drivers, their families and the work that takes place throughout each week of the season as they prepare for the Cup races.

Netflix has released multiple sports docuseries in recent years. This includes “Formula One: Drive to Survive” the NFL docuseries “Quarterback” and the golf docuseries “Full Swing.” Netflix also released a six-part docuseries, “Race: Bubba Wallace.”

