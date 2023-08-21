 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
2023 U.S. Classic
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsredcard_230821.jpg
Tomiyasu sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalpenandgoal_230821.jpg
Odegaard’s penalty gives Arsenal lead v. Palace
nbc_bfa_rookieqbs_230821.jpg
CJ Stroud yet to be named Texans’ starting QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
2023 U.S. Classic
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsredcard_230821.jpg
Tomiyasu sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalpenandgoal_230821.jpg
Odegaard’s penalty gives Arsenal lead v. Palace
nbc_bfa_rookieqbs_230821.jpg
CJ Stroud yet to be named Texans’ starting QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs

  
Published August 21, 2023 04:35 PM

Netflix will air a five-part docuseries on the upcoming Cup playoffs in early 2024, NASCAR and Netflix announced Monday.

The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams at and away from the track. No date has been sent for the debut other than early 2024.

Each of the five episodes is set to be about 45 minutes long.

Previous Netflix sports docuseries include “Formula One: Drive to Survive” the NFL docuseries “Quarterback” and the golf docuseries “Full Swing.” Netflix previously had the six-part docuseries “Race: Bubba Wallace.”

The 16-driver Cup playoff field will be finalized Saturday at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). One spot remains. Wallace holds the final playoff spot. Among those who outside a playoff spot are Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

The Cup playoffs begin Sept. 3 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. A champion will be crowned Nov. 5 at Phoenix.