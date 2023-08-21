Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs

Netflix will air a five-part docuseries on the upcoming Cup playoffs in early 2024, NASCAR and Netflix announced Monday.

The series will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams at and away from the track. No date has been sent for the debut other than early 2024.

Each of the five episodes is set to be about 45 minutes long.

Previous Netflix sports docuseries include “Formula One: Drive to Survive” the NFL docuseries “Quarterback” and the golf docuseries “Full Swing.” Netflix previously had the six-part docuseries “Race: Bubba Wallace.”

The 16-driver Cup playoff field will be finalized Saturday at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). One spot remains. Wallace holds the final playoff spot. Among those who outside a playoff spot are Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

The Cup playoffs begin Sept. 3 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. A champion will be crowned Nov. 5 at Phoenix.