2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot

The best golfers in the world have descended on the City of Brotherly Love for the season’s second major, the PGA Championship, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Let’s begin with a brief overview of the venue.

Aronimink Golf Club

Designed by Donald Ross, Aronimink is consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 courses on the planet. Towards the end of his life, Jones remarked, “I intended to make this course my masterpiece, but not until today did I realize I built better than I knew.”

It is the only venue in history to host all three of the PGA of America major championships. The 2026 PGA Championship joins the course’s prestigious major championship history highlighted by the 1962 PGA Championship along with the 2003 Senior and 2020 Women’s PGA Championships. It has also hosted a U.S Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, a couple regular season PGA TOUR events and a playoff event.

The course plays to a Par 70 and measures 7,394 yards. The greens are massive averaging 8100 square feet and will most assuredly measure at least 13.5 on the Stimpmeter. With par set at 70, it is no surprise that the Par 4s on the course are demanding. The 4s on the front nine average 432 yards and measure 464 yards on average on the closing nine.

There has been much made about the lack of trees on the course and if the course will simply allow the bombers to go full attack mode. That may well happen but not without those long hitters maneuvering adeptly around the greens. Pending weather, the pin positions will be difficult to attack from the rough consistently no matter how far a pro hits it.

Speaking of the actual contestants, let’s highlight ten players and discuss how, if at all, we should bet them. Listed alongside their name are the odds to win, finish Top 20, and make the cut courtesy of DraftKings.

Rickie Fowler (+6500, +176, -290)

Still one of the biggest fan favorites on TOUR, Rickie is playing well with three consecutive Top 10 finishes as he steps to Tee #1 this week. His putter is good enough to put him into contention. We will be beating ourselves up if he wins, but the best we can do in good conscience is a sprinkle to finish Top 20.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1900, -112, -440)

Betting the LIV guys – while LIV guys are still a thing – is difficult to rationalize. While Bryson has outperformed the rest of the league at majors, none are currently playing at the level it takes to win a major. Make no mistake. Bryson DeChambeau has the game to win another major, but the current state of his game is just not there. He is a pass for us.

Alex Fitzpatrick (+14000, +300, -192)

The second hottest golfer on the planet the last month, Alex started leaking his approach shots to the right down the stretch last week. It is understandable if he is wearing down a bit. His life has changed immensely within the last month. We could be convinced to play him to make the cut, but that number prevents us from going that route and so while we hope for the best for the Wake Forest grad, he is a pass this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2300, -122, -550)

The other half of the world’s top brother tandem and World #3, Matt has won three times this season, finished Top 25 8 times, and made the cut in each of the 11 events in which he has played. Despite a T52 last week at the Truist, he has the putter and now the length to compete everywhere making a play to finish Top 20 is worth some pizza money.

Scottie Scheffler (+385, -550, -1900)

The running joke is Scottie would be a no-brainer to bet even at this ridiculous number if the tournament was Friday-Sunday. Thursdays have been consistently unkind to World #1. Having been home last week to recharge his game, it would shock no one if he defended his title. That said, the number is too low to bet.

Cameron Young (+1475, -146, -575)

The hottest player on the planet, Young has been a factor in every tournament since his win at The Players. He has won two of his last five tournaments, finished T25 or better in his last seven events, and made the cut in each of the ten events he has entered this season. That number to win forces us to put a little sprinkle on the Wake grad to solidify his push to challenge Scottie and Rory atop the World Rankings.

Justin Rose (+4600, +160, -295)

If Jordan Spieth is not the most heart-tugging storyline of the week, Justin Rose and his pursuit of a second major is. Its been feast or famine for the winner of the 2103 U.S. Open Championship (at nearby Merion). Over the last two years, he has either missed the cut (4) or finished Top 10 (two second-place, a third, and a sixth-place finish) in his last eight major championship appearances. His form has been less than stellar of late and so the expectation is he will make the cut, but the number offered for that bet is a pass for us.

Jordan Spieth (+5900, +184, -270)

-Looking to complete the career Grand Slam, Spieth has made the cut in 11 of 12 events this season and finished in the Top 25 six times. At times he seems close to a return to the mountaintop. A Top 20 is a reasonable expectation, but it is a pass on playing him to win outright.

Rory McIlroy (+900, -215, -800)

World #2 and one of the top bombers on the TOUR, Rory will do what he does best at courses like this: rip long drives and because of his length give himself plenty of birdie looks. Will he make enough putts? That is always the question for Rory because he will get plenty of birdie looks. We like him at +128 to win his three-ball match against Rahm and Spieth and would also sprinkle a little on him to win and get us to start thinking about the Grand Slam.

No question we could also look at others to win including Aberg, Schauffele, and Henley, but if we had a final bet to place and wanted to bet a true longshot, we can be convinced it is time for Harris English (+12000) to take that step. He has made nine straight cuts at the majors and has finished second in two of the last four.

Enjoy the tournament and best of luck betting the 2026 PGA Championship.