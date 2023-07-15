New Hampshire Cup starting lineup

Loudon — Christopher Bell will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on USA Network.

Toyotas took four of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday, including the front row. Qualifying behind Bell was Martin Truex Jr.

MORE: New Hampshire starting lineup

Aric Almirola and Joey Logano were the top Ford drivers as they took over the second row. Ryan Blaney was just behind them in fifth.

The top Toyota driver was Tyler Reddick, who will start sixth. The top Chevrolet driver was William Byron, who qualified seventh without power steering.