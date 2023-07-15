 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

New Hampshire Cup starting lineup

Published July 15, 2023 02:30 PM

Loudon — Christopher Bell will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on USA Network.

Toyotas took four of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday, including the front row. Qualifying behind Bell was Martin Truex Jr.

MORE: New Hampshire starting lineup

Aric Almirola and Joey Logano were the top Ford drivers as they took over the second row. Ryan Blaney was just behind them in fifth.

The top Toyota driver was Tyler Reddick, who will start sixth. The top Chevrolet driver was William Byron, who qualified seventh without power steering.