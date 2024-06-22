 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Amateur Championship - Day Six
Jacob Skov Olesen becomes first Dane to win British Amateur
Tennis: French Open
Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

GOLDEN_GATE_MPX.jpg
Hand of God cruises to Golden Gate Handicap win
nbc_imsa_porshe_240622.jpg
HLs: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
MPX_WOKINGHAM.jpg
Unequal Love pulls ahead to win Wokingham Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Amateur Championship - Day Six
Jacob Skov Olesen becomes first Dane to win British Amateur
Tennis: French Open
Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

GOLDEN_GATE_MPX.jpg
Hand of God cruises to Golden Gate Handicap win
nbc_imsa_porshe_240622.jpg
HLs: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
MPX_WOKINGHAM.jpg
Unequal Love pulls ahead to win Wokingham Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New Hampshire NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole

  
Published June 22, 2024 01:13 PM

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by the qualifying metric. That put Elliott on the pole for the 301-lap race Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on USA).

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Elliott has the best average finish this season at 9.1 and has not finished worse than 19th this year. New Hampshire, though, has not been an easy place for Hendrick Motorsports. The organization has not won a Cup race there since 2012.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner at Iowa Speedway.

William Byron will start third. Christopher Bell will start fourth. Alex Bowman will start fifth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars in the top five.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year?
Christopher Bell spoke to the media Friday and let it slip who is expected to drive the No. 19 next year.