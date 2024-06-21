New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Cole Custer will start on the pole

Cole Custer will lead the field to green in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out Friday.

The field will be set by the qualifying metric. Chandler Smith will start second. Iowa winner Sam Mayer starts third. Riley Herbst and Sheldon Creed will round out the top five.

USA Network will have coverage of Saturday’s race. Pre-race coverage airs at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the race broadcast.

