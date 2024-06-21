 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
Travelers Championship - Round Two
Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Rickie Fowler, several top amateurs set to compete
inglewood-stadium.jfif
LA 2028 proposes Olympic, Paralympic venue changes with swimming in NFL stadium

nbc_indy_chadwickskyintv_240621.JPG
Chadwick is aiming for IndyCar spot next season
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Cole Custer will start on the pole

  
Published June 21, 2024 05:59 PM

Cole Custer will lead the field to green in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out Friday.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

The field will be set by the qualifying metric. Chandler Smith will start second. Iowa winner Sam Mayer starts third. Riley Herbst and Sheldon Creed will round out the top five.

USA Network will have coverage of Saturday’s race. Pre-race coverage airs at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the race broadcast.