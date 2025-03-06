Phoenix weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series

In a race that’s become known as a championship barometer, the NASCAR Cup Series will tackle a new twist this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday’s 312-lap race will feature the debut of option tires on the 1-mile oval. The tire was used in last year’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Aug. 11 race at Richmond Raceway, where it drew some rave reviews from drivers.

Several lobbied to use the option tires in last year’s championship race at Phoenix, but Goodyear and NASCAR elected to wait until this season — with an eye toward using the option tires in the 2025 season finale if they are deemed successful.

There’s an opportunity for more history this weekend at Phoenix.

Christopher Bell, the race’s defending winner, is trying to become the first driver to win three consecutive races in the Next Gen era after victories the past two weeks at Circuit of The Americas and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Katherine Legge is slated to make her Cup debut with Live Fast Motorsports, becoming the first woman to race the Next Gen and the first to drive in NASCAR’s premier series since Danica Patrick in 2018.

Phoenix Raceway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 7

Garage open



11 a.m.- 1 a.m. — ARCA Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 8

Garage open



10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Noon - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App streaming)

12:35 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App streaming)

2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

3:05 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90, 200 miles; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 9

Garage open



12:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3:30 p.m. — Cup race (312 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 185, 312 laps; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Showers in the morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy, high of 56 with a 70% chance of rain.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees. It’s expected to be 65 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

