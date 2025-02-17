Results, points after the 2025 Daytona 500
William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports continued their winning ways in the Daytona 500 with the No. 24 Chevrolet.
With his second consecutive victory in the NASCAR Cup Series opener, Byron delivered a record 10th Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports, which also earned its 313 career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
Byron became the first driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s since Denny Hamlin in 2019-2020, and he became the fifth driver in history to accomplish the feat. At 27 years old, 2 months and 18 days, Byron also became the youngest winner of multiple Daytona 500s. He broke the mark previously held by Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon (who was 27 years old, 6 months and 10 days when he won his second Daytona 500 in 1999).
MORE: Click here for Daytona 500 results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
MORE: Click here for Daytona 500 driver points l Click here for owner points
The rest of the top five also had notable achievements. Runner-up Tyler Reddick scored his first finish better than 27th in seven Daytona 500 starts. With a third place, Jimmie Johnson notched his best finish in the Daytona 500 since 2013 (when he won the race for the second time).
Chase Briscoe took fourth for the best finish by a Daytona 500 pole-sitter since Dale Jarrett won in 2000. Fifth-place finisher John Hunter Nemechek tied his career best in the Cup Series.
Despite a late crash, Ryan Blaney won Stage 2 and accumulated 51 points for the lead in the championship standings by a point over Byron. The rest of the top five in the points standings: Austin Cindric (48), Reddick (44) and Alex Bowman (42).
Daytona 500 finishing order
1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
3. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
8. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
9. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
10. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
11. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
12. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
14. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
16. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
17. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
20. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
22. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
25. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
27. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
28. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
30. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
31. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
32. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
33. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
34. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
35. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
36. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
37. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
38. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota
39. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet
40. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
41. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet