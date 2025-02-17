Results, points after the 2025 Daytona 500

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports continued their winning ways in the Daytona 500 with the No. 24 Chevrolet.

With his second consecutive victory in the NASCAR Cup Series opener, Byron delivered a record 10th Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports, which also earned its 313 career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.

Byron became the first driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s since Denny Hamlin in 2019-2020, and he became the fifth driver in history to accomplish the feat. At 27 years old, 2 months and 18 days, Byron also became the youngest winner of multiple Daytona 500s. He broke the mark previously held by Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon (who was 27 years old, 6 months and 10 days when he won his second Daytona 500 in 1999).



The rest of the top five also had notable achievements. Runner-up Tyler Reddick scored his first finish better than 27th in seven Daytona 500 starts. With a third place, Jimmie Johnson notched his best finish in the Daytona 500 since 2013 (when he won the race for the second time).

Chase Briscoe took fourth for the best finish by a Daytona 500 pole-sitter since Dale Jarrett won in 2000. Fifth-place finisher John Hunter Nemechek tied his career best in the Cup Series.

Despite a late crash, Ryan Blaney won Stage 2 and accumulated 51 points for the lead in the championship standings by a point over Byron. The rest of the top five in the points standings: Austin Cindric (48), Reddick (44) and Alex Bowman (42).

Daytona 500 finishing order

1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

3. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

8. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

9. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet

10. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

11. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

12. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

14. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

16. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

17. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

20. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

22. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

25. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

26. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

27. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

28. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

30. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

31. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

32. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

33. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

34. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

35. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

36. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

37. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

38. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota

39. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet

40. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

41. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet