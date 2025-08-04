Results, points after Iowa Speedway as William Byron earns fuel-mileage victory
William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle played their fuel mileage strategy to perfection at Iowa Speedway, earning their second NASCAR Cup Series victory this season in the No. 24 Chevrolet.
It’s the 15th career victory across 11 Cup tracks for Byron, who opened the season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. The Hendrick Motorsports star became the fifth driver with multiple victories this season, joining Denny Hamlin (four), Kyle Larson (three), Christopher Bell (three) and Shane van Gisbergen (three).
It’s the fourth consecutive season with mulitple victories for Byron, 27. He made his final pit stop on Lap 206 of 350 and benefited when 50 of the final 144 laps were run under yellow.
MORE: Click here for Iowa results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for race notes l Click here for the penalty report
MORE: Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points
Byron also has won in all three NASCAR national series at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.
Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece.
Here’s the finishing order at Iowa Speedway:
1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
3. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
5. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
6.Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
8. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
10. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
12. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
13. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
14. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
15. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
16. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
19. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
23. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
25. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
26. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
27. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
28. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
29. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
30. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
34. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
35. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
36. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
37. Joey Gase, No. 66 Ford