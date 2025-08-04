Results, points after Iowa Speedway as William Byron earns fuel-mileage victory

William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle played their fuel mileage strategy to perfection at Iowa Speedway, earning their second NASCAR Cup Series victory this season in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

It’s the 15th career victory across 11 Cup tracks for Byron, who opened the season with his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. The Hendrick Motorsports star became the fifth driver with multiple victories this season, joining Denny Hamlin (four), Kyle Larson (three), Christopher Bell (three) and Shane van Gisbergen (three).

It’s the fourth consecutive season with mulitple victories for Byron, 27. He made his final pit stop on Lap 206 of 350 and benefited when 50 of the final 144 laps were run under yellow.

Byron also has won in all three NASCAR national series at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.



Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece.

Here’s the finishing order at Iowa Speedway:

1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

3. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

5. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

6.Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

8. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

10. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

12. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

13. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

14. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

15. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

16. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

19. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

23. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

25. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

26. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

27. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

28. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

29. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

30. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

34. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

35. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

36. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

37. Joey Gase, No. 66 Ford