Results, final 2024 points after NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway
Joey Logano became the 10th driver with at least three NASCAR Cup Series championships, beating teammate Ryan Blaney to win the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
It’s the third consecutive championship for team owner Roger Penske.
William Byron finished third, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.
In his final start as a full-time Cup Series driver, Martin Truex Jr. finished 17th after starting on the pole position.
Here is the finishing order at Phoenix Raceway:
1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
3. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
6. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
10. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
12. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
15. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
16. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
20. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
23. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
24. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet
26. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
28. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
29. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
31. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
32. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
34. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
35. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
36. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford
37. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
38. Jeb Burton, No. 50 Chevrolet
39. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
40. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota