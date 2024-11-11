Results, final 2024 points after NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway

Joey Logano became the 10th driver with at least three NASCAR Cup Series championships, beating teammate Ryan Blaney to win the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

It’s the third consecutive championship for team owner Roger Penske.

William Byron finished third, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.

In his final start as a full-time Cup Series driver, Martin Truex Jr. finished 17th after starting on the pole position.

Here is the finishing order at Phoenix Raceway:

1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

3. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

6. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

10. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

12. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

14. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

15. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

16. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

17. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

20. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

22. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

23. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

24. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

25. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

26. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

28. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

29. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

31. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

32. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

34. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford

35. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

36. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford

37. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

38. Jeb Burton, No. 50 Chevrolet

39. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

40. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota