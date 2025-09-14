 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson

Results, points, playoff standings after Bristol as Bell completes first-round JGR sweep

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:06 AM

Christopher Bell earned his first career victory at Bristol Motor Speedway as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bell charged from fourth to first on the final restart and led the last four laps to join teammates Chase Briscoe (Darlington) and Denny Hamlin (Gateway) as playoff winners.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Zane Smith, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

MORE: Click here for Bristol results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for race notes l Click here for the penalty report

MORE: Click here for reseeded Cup driver points l Click here for reseeded Cup owner points l Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were eliminated as the field was cut from 16 to 12 drivers after Bristol.

In the reseeded playoff standings for the second round, Denny Hamlin is the leader at 3,034 points followed by Kyle Larson (3,032), William Byron (3,032), Christopher Bell (3,028), Ryan Blaney (3,027), Chase Briscoe (3,018), Chase Elliott (3,013), Bubba Wallace (3,009), Austin Cindric (3,008), Joey Logano (3,007), Ross Chastain (3,007) and Tyler Reddick (3,006).