Results, points, playoff standings after Bristol as Bell completes first-round JGR sweep

Christopher Bell earned his first career victory at Bristol Motor Speedway as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bell charged from fourth to first on the final restart and led the last four laps to join teammates Chase Briscoe (Darlington) and Denny Hamlin (Gateway) as playoff winners.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Zane Smith, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were eliminated as the field was cut from 16 to 12 drivers after Bristol.

In the reseeded playoff standings for the second round, Denny Hamlin is the leader at 3,034 points followed by Kyle Larson (3,032), William Byron (3,032), Christopher Bell (3,028), Ryan Blaney (3,027), Chase Briscoe (3,018), Chase Elliott (3,013), Bubba Wallace (3,009), Austin Cindric (3,008), Joey Logano (3,007), Ross Chastain (3,007) and Tyler Reddick (3,006).