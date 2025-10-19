Results, points, playoff standings after Talladega as Chase Briscoe wins to reach title round

With his victory at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Briscoe ensured Joe Gibbs Racing will lock up half of the Championship 4 field in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Briscoe earned his third win this season and second of the playoffs to join teammate Denny Hamlin in being eligible for the title in the Nov. 2 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

After winning only twice in his first 160 Cup starts, Briscoe has won three of the past 18 races with victories at Pocono Raceway, Darlington Raceway and Talladega.

He became the 11th different winner in the past 11 races at Talladega, etending a track record at the 2.66-mile oval. It’s also the first superspeedway win for Briscoe, who clinched a title berth after entering Talladega at 15 points above the cutline.

Despite being penalized for speeding in the pits, Briscoe rallied to lead seven times for 16 laps — winning with a last-lap pass of Bubba Wallace for the lead.

Hamlin and Briscoe have clinched two of the four title-eligible spots for the Nov. 2 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the top finisher of the remaining playoff drivers will win the championship.

The final two spots in the Championship 4 field will be set in the Oct. 26 race at Martinsville Speedway with at least one determined by the points standings.

Heading into the Round of 8 finale, Christopher Bell (37 points above the cutline) and Kyle Larson (plus-35) are above the cutline. William Byron (minus-36), Joey Logano (minus-38), Ryan Blaney (minus-47) and Chase Elliott (minus-62) are below the cutline.

Logano, Blaney and Elliott all have wins at Martinsville

Here’s the finishing order at Talladega Superspeedway

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

2. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

3. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

4. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

5. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

6. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

9. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

11. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

12. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

13. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

14. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

15. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

16. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

17. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

18. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford

19. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

20. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

21. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet

22. Austin Hill, No. 33 Chevrolet

23. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

24. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

25. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

26. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

27. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

28. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Ford

29. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

31. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

32. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

33. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

34. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

35. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

36. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

37. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

39. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

40. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

