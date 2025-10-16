 Skip navigation
Richard Childress Racing tabs new crew chief for Kyle Busch for 2026 season

  
Published October 16, 2025 11:19 AM

Jim Pohlman will return to Richard Childress Racing and be Kyle Busch’s crew chief in the Cup Series next season, the team announced Thursday.

Pohlman currently is the crew chief for Justin Allgaier at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. They won the Xfinity championship last year. Pohlman and Allgaier have combined to win nine Xfinity races since being paired together in 2023.

Pohlman previously worked at RCR as the organization’s head of research and development.

“Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains focused on improving performance and is committed to putting the right people in place, including on the No. 8 team,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement from the team.

“Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch.”

Pohlman replaces Randall Burnett, who will become Connor Zilisch’s crew chief next season at Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series.

RCR stated that Andy Street will remain the interim crew chief for Busch’s team for the remainder of this season.