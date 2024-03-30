 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LSU_UCLA.jpg
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese lead defending champion LSU past UCLA 78-69 to reach Elite Eight
Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Twins place INF Royce Lewis on IL with ‘severe quad strain,’ call up prospect Austin Martin to help
2023 Masters Tournament - Round One
Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip

Top Clips

GettyImages-2125662397__212670.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LSU_UCLA.jpg
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese lead defending champion LSU past UCLA 78-69 to reach Elite Eight
Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
Twins place INF Royce Lewis on IL with ‘severe quad strain,’ call up prospect Austin Martin to help
2023 Masters Tournament - Round One
Tiger reportedly at Augusta National for weekend scouting trip

Top Clips

GettyImages-2125662397__212670.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_avlwol_konsagoal_v4_240330.jpg
Konsa’s chip gives Aston Villa 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_golf_hannholeout_240330.jpg
Hahn holes out for Eagle on No. 16 at Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richmond Xfinity Series results: Chandler Smith wins

  
Published March 30, 2024 04:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith has won his second straight Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway after a dominant final stage.

Aric Almirola finished second. Taylor Gray, Corey Heim and Jesse Love rounded out the top five. This was the first Toyota 1-2-3-4 finish since Dover in 2012.

MORE: Richmond Xfinity results

Almirola had the dominant car during the first two stages but it was the defending Richmond winner who capitalized during the final stage. Smith took the lead on Lap 191 and remained at the front of the pack for the remainder of the race. He won by more than four seconds.

Smith scored his sixth top-10 finish of the season and his second win in the last three races. He now ties Austin Hill for the most Xfinity wins this season. Smith and Hill are the only full-time drivers with Xfinity wins this season.

The race at Richmond set the Dash 4 Cash lineup for Martinsville. Aric Almirola, Chandler Smith, Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman will race for the $100,000 bonus.

Stage 1 winner: Aric Almirola

Stage 2 winner: Aric Almirola

Who had a good race: Almirola led a race-high 95 laps. He won the first two stages and finished second. ... Taylor Gray made his Xfinity debut with Joe Gibbs Racing and ran inside the top 10 all race. He finished third, the best finish by an Xfinity driver since Ty Gibbs won at Daytona Road Course in 2021. ... Bubba Pollard started on the last row of the race after an issue in qualifying. He worked his way inside the top 10 during the final stage and finished sixth. ... Corey Heim made his third Xfinity start of the season. He finished fourth after running inside the top 10 all race.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones started second but finished 37th after an oil line blew on Lap 43. This was his first DNF of the season. ... Ryan Vargas, making his second Xfinity start of the season, exited the race after a fire in his No. 32 Chevrolet. He finished 38th. ... Sheldon Creed struggled during the first stage of the race. A right rear brake issue then ended his day on Lap 116. This was Creed’s third finish of 26th or worse in the past four races. ... Sam Mayer finished top five in the first two stages. Contact with Taylor Gray on pit road led to a flat tire at the start of the final stage. Mayer fell multiple laps down after pitting for left side tires and finished 30th. ... Joey Gase spun into the outside wall after contact from Dawson Cram. He finished 33rd after throwing his bumper cover at Cram’s car.

Next: The Xfinity season continues with a Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).