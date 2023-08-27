 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliottv3_230826.jpg
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcrd3hl_230826.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliottv3_230826.jpg
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_golf_lpga_cpkcrd3hl_230826.jpg
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Preece posts message on social media after savage crash at Daytona

  
Published August 27, 2023 12:06 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Preece stated on social media that “I’m coming back” after a savage crash during Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece was transported to a local hospital after the accident.

While he didn’t provide an update on his condition in his message on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, he did write: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. ... I’m coming back.”

Preece’s car rolled more than 10 times after it was hit from behind by Erik Jones’ car on Lap 156 of the 163-lap race. Preece’s car veered left and hit teammate Chase Briscoe’s car. That contact turned Preece’s car sideways as it slid through the grass. When Preece’s car went over a patched portion, air got underneath the car and lifted it, beginning a vicious roll.

“This is just violent,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said of Preece’s crash during the NBC broadcast. “Look at this car. That is just amazing that something that weighs over 3,500 pounds can get in the air like that.”

Chris Buescher won the the regular-season finale. Preece finished 31st.

“Ryan is a good friend of mine,” Buescher said. “While we were in Victory Lane, we got word that he’s at the hospital, that they’re running through a lot of stuff and that he’s doing well. That’s good to hear.”