Ryan Preece posts message on social media after savage crash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Preece stated on social media that “I’m coming back” after a savage crash during Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece was transported to a local hospital after the accident.

While he didn’t provide an update on his condition in his message on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, he did write: “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. ... I’m coming back.”

Preece’s car rolled more than 10 times after it was hit from behind by Erik Jones’ car on Lap 156 of the 163-lap race. Preece’s car veered left and hit teammate Chase Briscoe’s car. That contact turned Preece’s car sideways as it slid through the grass. When Preece’s car went over a patched portion, air got underneath the car and lifted it, beginning a vicious roll.

“This is just violent,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said of Preece’s crash during the NBC broadcast. “Look at this car. That is just amazing that something that weighs over 3,500 pounds can get in the air like that.”

Chris Buescher won the the regular-season finale. Preece finished 31st.

“Ryan is a good friend of mine,” Buescher said. “While we were in Victory Lane, we got word that he’s at the hospital, that they’re running through a lot of stuff and that he’s doing well. That’s good to hear.”

