Saturday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

Season openers for the ARCA and Xfinity Series will be sandwiched around the final practice for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The action will begin at 10 a.m. with qualifying for the Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. ARCA will kick off 2025 with an 80-lap race at noon ET.

Cup Series teams will have their last Daytona 500 tuneup with a 50-minute practice starting at 3:05 p.m.

The Xfinity Series season will begin with a 120-lap race at 5 p.m. ET. Austin Hill is the race’s three-time defending winner.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Garage open

Cup Series — 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ARCA — 8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Xfinity Series — 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Track activity