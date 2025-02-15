 Skip navigation
Top News

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

  
Published February 15, 2025 06:00 AM

Season openers for the ARCA and Xfinity Series will be sandwiched around the final practice for the Daytona 500 on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The action will begin at 10 a.m. with qualifying for the Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. ARCA will kick off 2025 with an 80-lap race at noon ET.

Cup Series teams will have their last Daytona 500 tuneup with a 50-minute practice starting at 3:05 p.m.

The Xfinity Series season will begin with a 120-lap race at 5 p.m. ET. Austin Hill is the race’s three-time defending winner.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Garage open

  • Cup Series — 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • ARCA — 8:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.
  • Xfinity Series — 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Track activity

  • 10 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW Network)
  • 11:40 a.m. — ARCA driver introductions
  • 12 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps, 200 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)
  • 4:25 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (120 laps, 300 miles, Stages 30/60/120; CW Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)