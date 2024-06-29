Saturday NASCAR schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
Published June 29, 2024 07:00 AM
How Bell and Co. overcame wet conditions at Loudon
Christopher Bell's sweep at New Hampshire felt like "redemption," and he and crew chief Adam Stevens recap racing in wet conditions and the strategy used that led to the No. 20's third Cup Series victory of the season.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday.
The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 5 p.m. ET, with all the action live on USA Network.
Nashville Superspeedway
Weather
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 93 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series
- 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
Track activity
- Noon - 12:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- 2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
- 2:50 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.04 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)