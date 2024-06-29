 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Orlando Cepeda Holding a Baseball Bat
Cepeda, the HOF first baseman nicknamed `Baby Bull,’ dies at 86
Track and Field: IAAF World Relays
Kishane Thompson wins Jamaica Olympic Trials 100m in world’s best time since 2022
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucks_nashvilleracehl_240628.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
oly24_atm110h_trials_hollowaysemis_240628.jpg
Holloway’s WL in 110mH punches his ticket to Paris
oly24_atm200_trials_lylessemi_240628.jpg
Lyles hits afterburners in U.S. Trials 200m semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published June 29, 2024 07:00 AM
How Bell and Co. overcame wet conditions at Loudon
June 28, 2024 05:06 PM
Christopher Bell's sweep at New Hampshire felt like "redemption," and he and crew chief Adam Stevens recap racing in wet conditions and the strategy used that led to the No. 20's third Cup Series victory of the season.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday.

The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 5 p.m. ET, with all the action live on USA Network.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 93 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • Noon - 12:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
  • 2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
  • 2:50 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (188 laps, 250.04 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)