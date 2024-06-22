 Skip navigation
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
At Olympic Track and Field Trials, a distance running goodbye, breakthrough mark first day
Oilers beat the Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
Oilers beat the Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Celebrating KPMG Women's Leadership Summit
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Fisher, Kincaid, Young qualify for Paris in 10000m
Fisher, Kincaid, Young qualify for Paris in 10000m
Highlights: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 2
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
At Olympic Track and Field Trials, a distance running goodbye, breakthrough mark first day
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Oilers beat the Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

nbc_golf_gc_kpmgwomensleadership_240621.jpg
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
oly24_atm10k_trials_final_fisher_240621.jpg
Fisher, Kincaid, Young qualify for Paris in 10000m
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgpgachamprd2hl_240621.jpg
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2

Saturday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  
Published June 22, 2024 07:00 AM
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa
June 21, 2024 03:00 PM
Ryan Blaney and crew chief Jonathan Hassler explain how the No. 12 Ford overcame a slow start to the weekend to win the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in front of a packed house and tons of family.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualifying Saturday.

The Xfinity Series will follow with its race at 3:30 p.m. ET, with all the action live on USA Network.

Weather, though, could impact the day’s schedule.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Saturday: A high of 69 degrees and a 54% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 67 degrees and a 75% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Performance Racing Network)
  • 1:20 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)