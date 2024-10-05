Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway for Cup, Xfinity Series

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Register Guard
Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James lead No. 6 Oregon to 31-10 victory over Michigan State
Syndication: The Record
Jets vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241004.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_sandersonrd2_241004.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_bergersoundandreax_241004.jpg
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Register Guard
Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James lead No. 6 Oregon to 31-10 victory over Michigan State
Syndication: The Record
Jets vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241004.jpg
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_sandersonrd2_241004.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_bergersoundandreax_241004.jpg
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway for Cup, Xfinity Series

  
Published October 5, 2024 04:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series are both on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Xfinity teams will qualify and then race. It will be the middle race of the opening round of the playoffs for the series.

Cup drivers will qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.

Talladega Superspeedway weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 4% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

Saturday, October 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)
  • 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps/250.04 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)