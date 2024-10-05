Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway for Cup, Xfinity Series
Published October 5, 2024 04:00 AM
The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series are both on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.
Xfinity teams will qualify and then race. It will be the middle race of the opening round of the playoffs for the series.
Cup drivers will qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.
Talladega Superspeedway weather
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 4% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Talladega Superspeedway schedule
Saturday, October 5
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 11:30 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network)
- 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, MRN)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps/250.04 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)