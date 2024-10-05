Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway for Cup, Xfinity Series

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series are both on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Xfinity teams will qualify and then race. It will be the middle race of the opening round of the playoffs for the series.

Cup drivers will qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.

Talladega Superspeedway weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 4% chance of rain during Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

Saturday, October 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity