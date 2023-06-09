 Skip navigation
Saturday Sonoma Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published June 9, 2023 09:59 AM
June 5, 2023 02:06 PM
Kim Coon, Dustin Long, and Jeff Burton review Cole Custer's first Xfinity Series win of the season in Portland after going fourth to first during a wild and chaotic overtime restart, before looking ahead to Sonoma.

The Xfinity Series will compete for the first time at Sonoma Raceway this weekend. This is one of eight road course events on the Xfinity schedule this season.

Seven Cup drivers are scheduled to compete in Saturday’s race , including AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez, who won last year’s Cup race at this track Allmendinger has won 11 of 25 career road course starts in the Xfinity Series.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Sonoma Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. will give the command to start engines at 8:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. ... Qualifying begins at 3 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 7:35 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Earl Smith, team pastor for the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers, at 8 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by 9-year-old Isis Mikayle Castillo at 8:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 79 laps (156.95 miles) on the 1.99-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

STARTING LINEUP: Sonoma Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. ... Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com . ... SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Mostly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: This is the first time the Xfinity Series has raced at Sonoma.