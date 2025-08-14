Spire Motorsports co-owner addresses teammate battle at Watkins Glen, Justin Haley status

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said he was not impressed with how teammates Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell raced each other at the end of last weekend’s weekend race at Watkins Glen and addressed Justin Haley’s status in an interview this week with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Dickerson spoke on “SiriusXM Speedway” with host Dave Moody.

Hocevar told reporters Wednesday that he and McDowell planned to talk this weekend at Richmond about how they raced each other on the last couple of corners at Watkins Glen.

McDowell ran Hocevar down on the final lap and made contact entering the last corner as they raced for 18th place. They ran side-by-side to the checkered flag and Hocevar hit McDowell’s car after crossing the finish line.

“Like I told them both,” Dickerson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “I didn’t know we had a top-18 bonus clause in our contract that had them looking like Ricky (Craven) and Kurt (Busch) at Darlington (in 2003) coming across the line for 18th. I was not terribly impressed with our guys on that exchange.”

Hocevar admitted it’s probably better that he and McDowell didn’t talk soon after.

“Maybe it’s best-case scenario that we’re both gone (from the shop this week),” Hocevar said. “It didn’t seem that big of a deal to me. Either he made a mistake or misjudged and, obviously, turned me. Then we were just fighting for the last lap, the last corner. Felt that was plenty OK to do considering the contact. I could play defense for one corner to try to get the spot.”

Hocevar notes that every position matters. Finishing order is part of what determines the qualifying order at the next race.

“I think with Richmond being the next (event) with the qualifying draw being so important that that one spot matters a lot for qualifying, especially for how tough that place is to pass and also super easy to go a lap down at that place,” Hocevar said.

“So qualifying means everything, especially going out late, you’re going to have a massive advantage. So the later we could have got, the better. So I’m glad we at least got a decent position. But yeah, Michael wanted to sit down and talk about it a little bit of just how we can move forward and help each other and next time avoid that.”

The Athletic reported earlier this month that “there is no hotter seat in the garage” than Haley’s seat. He enters Saturday night’s race at Richmond 30th in the points. He started the season with with former championship crew chief Rodney Childers leading the team but they split after nine races.

Haley had five top-20 finishes — including one top 10 — in nine races with Childers. Haley has had five top-20 finishes — and no top 10s — in the 15 races since splitting with Childers.

“Obviously, it’s been a pretty difficult season, in general, with where we are in the points standing and kind of what we’ve gone through,” Haley said last month at Indianapolis. “Definitely not what I expected when I started in Daytona, to go through all we’ve been through. But just trying to find a little bit of silver lining and get some good finishes by the end of the year.”

Asked about the status of Haley, Dickerson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“There’s pressure internally and externally that we all have to answer to and kind of meet. It’s no secret that Justin and that team, they just have not performed up to the expectations that we’ve set forth. That is something that we’re constantly discussing. How do we do better? How do we make this go better and faster and more results?

“I’ve been super proud of Justin the last few weeks because with all these rumors swirling around, I thought he put together a couple of good really weeks. Obviously led practice (at Watkins Glen). I’m actually kind of proud of him for how he has responded. I don’t know that if the rumors added any more pressure.

“I think as we have kind of evolved as a company … we are to a place where we have to meet those expectations. It’s just not good enough for us to make it to the racetrack anymore or just kind of run 30th anymore. We just can’t do it. That’s just the way to put it.

“I would say that Justin is under no more pressure than us or than me to perform. I guess you just never know how this is going to go. I’m as curious as anybody to see where this goes the next 12 weeks. I do know this. He’s got two opportunities here to make the playoffs. I would not bet against Justin Haley at either of these tracks.”

