Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500
The starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500 has been set — with a twist.
Originally slated for 40 cars, The Great American Race will have a bonus 41st driver for 2025 with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will make his NASCAR debut because of a new exemption for a world-class driver. Ineligible for points and money, the Trackhouse Racing driver will start alone in the 21st row.
Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox) alongside Austin Cindric, who won the second Duel race after qualifying second.
DAYTONA 500 STARTING LINEUP: Click here for by row l By car number
Bubba Wallace, who won the first Duel qualifier, will start third alongside Erik Jones in the second row.
Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series official starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500:
ROW 1
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
ROW 2
3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
4. Erik Jones, No. 23 Toyota
ROW 3
5. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
ROW 4
7. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
ROW 5
9. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
ROW 6
11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
12. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
ROW 7
13. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
ROW 8
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
ROW 9
17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
18. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
ROW 10
19. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
20. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
ROW 11
21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
22. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
ROW 12
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
ROW 13
25. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
26. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
ROW 14
27. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
28. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
ROW 15
29. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
30. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
ROW 16
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
32. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
ROW 17
33. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
34. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
ROW 18
35. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
36. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
ROW 19
37. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
38. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
ROW 20
39. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota
40. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
ROW 21
41. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet
Failed to qualify: JJ Yeley, Chandler Smith, Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod