The starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500 has been set — with a twist.

Originally slated for 40 cars, The Great American Race will have a bonus 41st driver for 2025 with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will make his NASCAR debut because of a new exemption for a world-class driver. Ineligible for points and money, the Trackhouse Racing driver will start alone in the 21st row.

Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox) alongside Austin Cindric, who won the second Duel race after qualifying second.

DAYTONA 500 STARTING LINEUP: Click here for by row l By car number

Bubba Wallace, who won the first Duel qualifier, will start third alongside Erik Jones in the second row.

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series official starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500:

ROW 1

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

ROW 2

3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

4. Erik Jones, No. 23 Toyota

ROW 3

5. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

ROW 4

7. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

ROW 5

9. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

ROW 6

11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

12. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

ROW 7

13. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

ROW 8

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

ROW 9

17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

18. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

ROW 10

19. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet

20. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

ROW 11

21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

22. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

ROW 12

23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

ROW 13

25. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

26. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

ROW 14

27. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

28. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

ROW 15

29. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

30. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

ROW 16

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

32. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

ROW 17

33. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

34. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

ROW 18

35. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

36. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

ROW 19

37. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

38. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

ROW 20

39. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota

40. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

ROW 21

41. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet

Failed to qualify: JJ Yeley, Chandler Smith, Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod