Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, and more

The Cup Series playoffs continue with a Sunday afternoon race at Kansas Speedway (USA Network). This is the second race of the playoffs.

Kyle Larson, who makes his 100th start for Hendrick Motorsports this weekend, secured a spot in the Round of 12 by winning at Darlington. He heads to Kansas with a win and two runner-up finishes in his past four starts at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Toyota drivers have won six of the past eight Kansas races with Denny Hamlin accounting for three trips to Victory Lane. Bubba Wallace, sitting one point below the transfer spot to the next round, is the defending winner of the fall Kansas race.

Details for Sunday’s race at Kansas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. ... David Kennedy, executive director of Mission Integration for Advent Health’s Mid-America Region, will give the invocation at 3:01 p.m. ... Just Weathers from the Gardner Police Department will perform the national anthem at 3:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 12:45 p.m. on USA and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2:30 p.m. on USA. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and an 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST YEAR: Tyler Reddick started on the pole for the playoff race and led 38 laps. He crashed in Turn 2 during stage 1 and finished 35th. Christopher Bell led 12 laps and won stage 1. Alex Bowman led 107 laps and won stage 2. Wallace won the race after leading 58 laps, including the final 43.

