Sunday Cup race at WWT Raceway: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published June 3, 2023 08:48 AM

Twelve races remain until the playoffs begin in early September. Ten drivers have won races. The pressure to secure a playoff spot builds as the Cup Series heads into the summer months.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at WWT Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Six-time Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 2:40 p.m. ... Driver intros are at 2:55 p.m. ... Tim Bounds, pastor at The Crossing Church St. Louis, will give the invocation at 3:24 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Bebe Winans and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 240 laps (300 miles) on the 1.25-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 140.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground -- Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup race at this track. Kyle Busch was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kyle Busch wins Cup pole at WWT Raceway

Friday 5: NASCAR’s $1 million question is can the culture change?

Dr. Diandra: How level is the playing field after 50 Next Gen races?

NASCAR issues major penalties to Chase Briscoe team for Charlotte infraction

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Coca-Cola 600

Drivers to watch at World Wide Technology Raceway