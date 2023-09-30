Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Almirola won the pole with a lap of 181.656 mph. It is his second pole of the season and sixth of his career.

Joey Logano (181.642 mph) qualified second and was followed by Chase Briscoe (181.625), Kyle Larson (181.549), Brad Keselowski (181.511), Riley Herbst (181.398) and Austin Cindric (181.285).

Larson was the only driver in the top seven not in a Ford. Larson, who enters the race on the cutline, is the highest-starting playoff driver.

Larson, Keselowski, William Byron (eighth), Bubba Wallace (ninth) and Ryan Blaney (10th) were the only playoff drivers to qualify in the top 10.

NBC’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1 p.m. ET.

