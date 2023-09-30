 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Could U.S. pull off greatest Ryder Cup comeback ever?
44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rex & Lav: Behind the scenes with Rory and caddies

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illpur_burkstd_230930.jpg
Purdue continues strong second half with Burks TD
nbc_cfb_illpur_mockobeetd_230930.jpg
Burks’ stellar catch sets up Mockobee TD run
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Could U.S. pull off greatest Ryder Cup comeback ever?
44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rex & Lav: Behind the scenes with Rory and caddies

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illpur_burkstd_230930.jpg
Purdue continues strong second half with Burks TD
nbc_cfb_illpur_mockobeetd_230930.jpg
Burks’ stellar catch sets up Mockobee TD run
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole

  
Published September 30, 2023 07:00 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Almirola won the pole with a lap of 181.656 mph. It is his second pole of the season and sixth of his career.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Joey Logano (181.642 mph) qualified second and was followed by Chase Briscoe (181.625), Kyle Larson (181.549), Brad Keselowski (181.511), Riley Herbst (181.398) and Austin Cindric (181.285).

Larson was the only driver in the top seven not in a Ford. Larson, who enters the race on the cutline, is the highest-starting playoff driver.

Larson, Keselowski, William Byron (eighth), Bubba Wallace (ninth) and Ryan Blaney (10th) were the only playoff drivers to qualify in the top 10.

NBC’s coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1 p.m. ET.