Talladega Superspeedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and ARCA

Talladega Superspeedway, the track known for close finishes and seemingly unending chaos, will welcome the Cup, Xfinity and ARCA series for its first annual NASCAR race weekend in 2025.

ARCA (practice) and Xfinity (qualifying) will be in action Friday on the 2.66-mile oval, the longest track on the circuit. Saturday will feature all three series with Cup qualifying in the morning, followed by the ARCA and Xfinity races.

The 500-mile Cup race will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

According to Racing Insights, there were a record 28 Cup cars collected in the Lap 184 crash of the Oct. 6, 2024 race. There have been at least 66 lead changes in each of the past three races at Talladega, which is one of NASCAR’s three “drafting tracks” (along with Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway).

In the 20 drafting track races since the Next Gen car debuted in 2022, there have been 12 passes for the win in the final two laps.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has two wins at Talladega and scored more top-10 finishes there than any other Cup track.

Talladega Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 25

Garage open



9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



4 - 5 p.m. — ARCA practice

5:30 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

Saturday, April 26

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

12:30 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 27

Garage open



12 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps, 500.08 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 83 degrees with winds from the south to southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 83 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 81 degrees with a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 84 degrees with light winds and a 19% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.