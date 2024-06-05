Todd Gilliland signs contract extension with Front Row Motorsports

Todd Gilliland has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Front Row Motorsports, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Gilliland will be a part of an expanded Front Row Motorsports in 2025. The organization recently purchased a charter and will field three entries next season. Gilliland is the first driver the team has announced who will be in one of its cars in 2025.

The 24-year-old Gilliland is in his third full-time Cup season. He has seven career top-10 finishes in 87 starts. He’s led a career-high 101 laps this season.

“Todd (Gilliland) and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time,” said Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports, in a statement from the team. “We’ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car. It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender.”

Said Gilliland in a statement from the team: “I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now. This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and (General Manager) Jerry Freeze for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Front Row Motorsports has seen its performance rise this season. The team now receives tier-1 level support from Ford Performance and has a technical alliance with Team Penske. Both started with this season.

The organization has had at least one of its two cars start in the top 10 in 10 of the first 15 races this season. That’s more than the number of times the organization had a car start in the top 10 in 36 points races last season.

“You’re getting the best of the aero build information of how to mount the body on your car from all the data,” Freeze told NBC Sports of the additional information provided to the team by Ford Performance this year. “ … We’re just better prepared than what we have been in the past.”

Michael McDowell has announced that this will be his last season at Front Row Motorsports. He’ll move to Spire Motorsports for next season.

