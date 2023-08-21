Tommy Baldwin Jr. announces cancer diagnosis

Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer and will temporarily shut down his NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team.

Baldwin, who also serves as Rick Ware Racing’s competition director, announced the news Sunday with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Today, I post news that no one ever wants to hear … I have cancer. It’s treatable, but this week of racing will be the last for a while for the Tommy Baldwin Racing team. Going to take a break & begin treatment to beat it into the ground.

“This is not a post for pity. I want to let the world know that if you don’t feel right, go get checked out by a doctor now. Don’t wait. If I can save one life by posting this, I have done my job. Never be scared to go see the doctor – it could save your life. Take the message & share it with those you love before it’s too late. I will beat this challenge like every other. The grind begins now! Thanks to everyone for the support. See you all at the track as soon as possible.”

Baldwin fields a full-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour entry with Doug Coby as the driver. Coby is fourth in the championship standings after 11 races with one win.

Baldwin’s Cup team made its debut during the 2009 season with five different drivers, including Michael McDowell. It continued to compete through 2020. Dave Blaney delivered the team’s best performance by finishing third at Talladega in 2011. Baldwin’s team also competed in 50 Xfinity Series races between 2001-14.

Baldwin spent 23 years as a crew chief in the Cup Series. He sat on the pit box for 629 races, and he celebrated five wins. Four were with Ward Burton, including the 2002 Daytona 500. The fifth was with Kasey Kahne.