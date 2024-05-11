Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Reddick won the pole with a qualifying lap of 170.124 mph. This is his first start from the pole this season and the seventh of his career.

Brad Keselowski qualified second with a lap of 170.018 mph. Saturday marked the first time he reached the second round of qualifying this season.

Keselowski was followed by Chris Buescher (169.543 mph), Ty Gibbs (169.491 mph) and William Byron (169.397 mph).

Kyle Larson (169.374 mph), Denny Hamlin (169.310 mph), Bubba Wallace (169.176 mph), Ross Chastain (169.001 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. (164.904 mph) all secured starting positions inside the top 10.

Erik Jones, making his first Cup start since a back injury at Talladega, qualified 30th with a lap of 167.871 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cup race will wave at 3:12 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.