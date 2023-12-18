 Skip navigation
UniFirst expands sponsorship schedule for Chase Elliott

  
Published December 18, 2023 11:06 AM

UniFirst returns as a primary partner of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team in 2024 while expanding its schedule.

The workwear company enters its eighth season as a sponsor at Hendrick Motorsports and its fifth with Elliott. UniFirst will serve as the primary partner of the No. 9 team for five races, starting with the March 31 race at Richmond.

UniFirst will return to the No. 9 at Martinsville on April 7, Darlington Raceway on May 12, Kansas on Sept. 29 and the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 13. UniFirst will be an associate sponsor for the rest of the season.

UniFirst served as the primary partner of the No. 9 team during three races last season. The company made its season debut during the race at Circuit of the Americas as Jordan Taylor replaced an injured Elliott. Taylor qualified fourth and finished 24th as Elliott continued to recover from a fractured tibia.

UniFirst returned as the primary partner at Kansas in the spring and Richmond in the summer. Elliott finished seventh at Kansas and 13th at Richmond.

Elliott has not won a point race with UniFirst as his primary partner. He won the 2020 All-Star Race with the white and green scheme.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of the UniFirst Chevy next year and race for more wins,” Elliott said in a statement. “It’s been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m looking forward to many more.”