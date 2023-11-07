 Skip navigation
Voting opens for Most Popular Driver award

  
Published November 7, 2023 12:09 PM

The National Motorsports Press Association has announced that voting has opened for the NMPA Most Popular Driver award.

Starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, NASCAR fans can vote for a single driver once per day at NASCAR.com/MostPopularDriver or on the NASCAR Mobile App. Voting closes on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 12 p.m. ET. The 2023 NMPA Most Popular Driver will be announced on November 30 as part of the Champion’s Week festivities.

The NMPA has administered the Most Popular Driver award since 1983. This is the only major NASCAR award based solely on the fan vote.

Bill Elliott holds the record with 16 Most Popular Driver awards. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is second with 15 consecutive Most Popular Driver awards.

2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott won Most Popular Driver in 2018. He has won the award in Cup the past five seasons. Elliott also won Most Popular Driver twice during his Xfinity career.

In order to be eligible for the award, a driver must have declared for Cup Series points during the 2023 season. The driver must have also been eligible for championship contention.