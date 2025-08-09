 Skip navigation
Top News

Watkins Glen Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch taken to local hospital after fall in victory lane

  
Published August 9, 2025 07:07 PM

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR stated that Xfinity Series winner Connor Zilisch was transported to a local hospital and that he was awake and alert after he fell off his car in victory lane Saturday at Watkins Glen.

Zilisch had just scored his series-high sixth win of the season and as he climbed out of the car and stood on driver’s side door, he slipped and fell.

He was placed on a backboard and had a neckbrace when he was carried to a waiting ambulance. Zilisch was taken to the infield care center.

MORE: Xfinity results

The 19-year-old Zilisch is scheduled to make his fourth Cup start Sunday.

Zilisch led 60 of 82 laps to claim the victory Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available