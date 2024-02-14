 Skip navigation
Wednesday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona

  
Published February 14, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on track Wednesday night in preparation for the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET).

Drivers will take part in single-car qualifying at the 2.5-mile superspeedway and will have one lap to set a time in the first round. The 10 fastest drivers advance to the second round of qualifying.

Qualifying will determine the Daytona 500 front row. The rest of the lineup will be set by Thursday’s Duel races. Two of the non-chartered entries also will lock into the Daytona 500 during single-car qualifying.

Alex Bowman won the pole for last year’s Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports has won the pole for eight of the last nine Daytona 500s. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke up the streak by winning pole in 2020.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Weather

Wednesday: High of 58 degrees and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of qualifying.

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)