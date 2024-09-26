 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule, broadcast information for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Kansas

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:00 AM

It will be a busy weekend at Kansas Speedway, which will host ARCA, NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

Sunday marks the start of the second round of the Cup playoffs. The Xfinity Series begins its playoffs Saturday. The first round of the Truck playoffs comes to an end Friday and two drivers will be eliminated.

Kansas Speedway weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy during the day. The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees no chance at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. A high of 79 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Kansas Speedway schedule

Friday, September 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:10 - 1:55 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 2:10 - 2:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:30 - 3:50 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1, MRN)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:05 - 11:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 1:05 - 1:45 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)
  • 1:45 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps/400.5 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)