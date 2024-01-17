Wendy’s joins new Cup team amid sponsor announcements

NASCAR Cup Series teams continue to solidify partner lineups ahead of the 2024 season.

Wendy’s makes the move to Trackhouse Racing after sponsoring Noah Gragson the past two seasons.

Ruedebusch Development and Construction and gener8tor returns to Front Row Motorsports to sponsor Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

Order up! The House is getting 𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗲𝗿 in 2024.



🍔: https://t.co/ikk9c2Ivgu pic.twitter.com/th9UsnrRTu — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 16, 2024

Trackhouse Racing announced that Wendy’s will appear in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series while supporting Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. This partnership will include primary sponsorship in various races and associate sponsorship throughout the season.

Wendy’s will be van Gisbergen’s primary partner for two Cup events. The first will be the spring race at Talladega. Wendy’s will also be van Gisbergen’s primary partner for one Xfinity race.

Wendy’s will join Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity champion, for the Xfinity series opener at Daytona on Feb. 17. The team and car will be announced at a later date.

“Wendy’s is an iconic brand,” van Gisbergen said in a statement. “It is really cool to move to the U.S. and get to be a part of this partnership from the start.

“Between my racing schedule and my planned road trips to get to see as much of the United States as possible, I know when I’m looking for a bite to eat on the road, I’ll be making a pit stop at Wendy’s. Racing in NASCAR is a dream, so it is really exciting to have a sponsor who is supporting that dream for me.”

A returning partner, gener8tor will sponsor Gilliland in two events. The venture capital firm will take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang during the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash and the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

🚨NEWS🚨



Ruedebusch Development & Construction and @gener8tor Back with @ToddGilliland_



Read more here:https://t.co/MVINDJDa6D — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) January 17, 2024

Ruedebusch Development and Construction, the company that was Gilliland’s primary partner for his first career top-five finish, will take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang during multiple Cup races this season. Front Row Motorsports did not unveil the sponsor’s full schedule.

“Mr. Ruedebusch, and his partners such as gener8tor, have been some of my biggest supporters since I joined the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gilliland said in a statement.

“I enjoy seeing the familiar faces and they become a part of our team and our family. I can’t do this without them and I am thankful for all their support and friendship.”

