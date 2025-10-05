What Drivers Said after Charlotte Roval Cup win by Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen — winner: “What an awesome race, Kyle (Larson) and Christopher (Bell) driving really good and got a little rough. But man, the battle was awesome. And we had a fast Chevy. I lost it a little bit at the start of Stage 3 and whatever they did for the rest of the race. Unbelievable. Really enjoyed that and was a long time

waiting, hoping the yellow wasn’t going to come out. I got (Larson) in a little bump at (Turn) 7 by accident, and he just slammed me, and that sort of set it off. But it was fun. I hope he’s not too pissed off. But I hope it was good to watch, too.”

Christopher Bell — third: “What made the difference, I don’t know. It felt kind of like the rest of the road courses. We had a hell of a race for second between me and my Camry, (Chris) Buescher and (Kyle) Larson. It is that (Shane van Gisbergen) car was what 30 seconds ahead of us. Congratulations to Shane and that Trackhouse team. They have set the bar, and we are all clearly having a hard time getting up to it.”

Chris Buescher — fourth: “That’s where we ran all day right there, sitting around fourth. I’m proud of this team for bringing up a Ford Mustang that was this good. Today’s race was a big step in the right direction at the Roval. It was a lot more fun to drive this go-around, and I’m sure we want more and have a bit more to go, but it was much better than last week. We’re proud to take a top five.”

Ryan Preece — sixth: “I feel like at many of these road courses, Mexico, Watkins Glen, COTA and here, we’ve had strong days for it being my first time at these tracks with RFK Racing. This result with our Ford Mustang is definitely something to build on and keep progressing from. It also felt good to get out of that ten-week slump and get back to where I feel like we can be on the racetrack.”

Ryan Blaney — 13th: “That was not a bad day. We had a pretty solid day. It was nice to get a stage win out of it with our Ford Mustang and we finished fairly decent. I’m proud of the effort today and I’m looking forward to getting to Vegas. I’m just excited to get there and excited to see what we’ve got when we unload. We’ll see where practice goes and then the race. I don’t really know until we get there, but I’m looking forward to it.”



Tyler Reddick — 10th: “I don’t know if anything necessarily went wrong today for how the race was playing out. We wanted to prioritize setting up to win the race. I think you could pick it apart – a couple restarts and what not, just kind of, as the race unfolded our long run was not where it needed to be with the top guys. Stage three there, we didn’t make the progress that we needed too, so we kind of went long there hoping for a caution there, and lost a lot of spots, but at the end of the day, we were trying to set ourselves up for a caution late. Looking back on it, my crew chief, Billy Scott, said we were only out by 14 – maybe we could have chased point a little bit harder there, so a few things to look back on, but coming into this, we played it the way we should have.”



Chase Briscoe — 14th: “It was definitely an odd day. We definitely just weren’t that great. I don’t know. They gave me a pill in the beginning, and I felt a lot better. I was just so dizzy – I’ve been fighting something all week, and I sound terrible, I’m sure. After those first 20 laps, I was able to kind of feel fine. At the end I was struggling a little bit, but I was just focusing on not making any mistakes. Not a super pretty day for our Toyota. It was good enough, that’s all we needed to do.”



Bubba Wallace — 15th: “Just was thrown for a loop with this tire, and it is funny to look at myself and Denny (Hamlin) and a couple others at the short tracks, when tires degrade, we are pretty good at being able to save tire. Him and I both suck on road courses and we can’t save tires on road courses. It is just frustrating. It is back to how I was a couple of years ago. Frustrated at self, just knowing what was on the line, and didn’t produce, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. I appreciate everyone on this Toyota team for pushing hard. This one sucks worse than last week for sure. I had high hopes coming in here, and it is what it is.”



Joey Logano — 20th: “Yeah, everyone was telling me how close it was going to be there. And hey, we’re still in. We’re still alive, baby. We’re still going. I’m so excited. Such a close finish there. And yeah, I knew it was within a point there. And I knew we were going to be tied there at the end. And Ross is going to do whatever he had to do to make it happen. Just wasn’t quite fast enough today with our car. But overall, man, it’s the drama of the playoffs, right? If you want drama, the playoffs bring it every time. Want an entertaining finish there. And to come down to a tie there, basically, at the end before the wreck. So I’m proud of Paul Wolfe. We made some really hard calls today. Three -stop in the end there. Kind of an audible there at the end, just our falloff was a little bit too much. So making that call there at the end was ultimately what kept us there in

the game. So as a championship performance from the team. Wish I was a little faster, but overall, we’re proud of the team and we still got a shot.”

Chastain: 'I'd restart the whole day' at Chalotte Ross Chastain reflects on his "terrible" showing at Charlotte Roval, where a pair of rebounds couldn't outweigh a series of mistakes that resulted in finishing 21st in the Cup Series Round of 12 playoff race.

Ross Chastain — 21st: “I’d restart the whole day. For Trackhouse Racing, they expect so much more out of me. And to speed on pit road, I went off the end of pit road and

didn’t turn. I had more room and just trying to get to the yellow line. and just completely started the downfall there and then came out of the pit stall and double clicked up into third (gear) and Just unforced errors. It’s just terrible. So it’s heartbreaking for almost 200 employees at Trackhouse, our teammates, our ECR engines. Everybody that makes this go around. Justin (Marks) hired me to carry this 1 car and to drive it and to be the leader, and I just completely unraveled our day. So, yeah, not acceptable.

Like, just completely unacceptable.”

Hamlin doesn't fault Chastain for move at Roval Denny Hamlin admits he was not aware of the position Ross Chastain facing playoff elimination at the Roval and does not fault the driver for a final-lap move that ended with both drivers backwards at the finish.

Denny Hamlin — 23rd: “I wasn’t aware (of the playoff situation). I definitely wish I was aware, but nobody told me. I never saw (Joey Logano) that last run, and I saw (Ross Chastain) fading, but I assumed if it was close, someone would have let me know. Obviously, I was the guy in the way.”

Austin Cindric — 37th: “I’m bummed out, it definitely wasn’t the day we needed, and it wasn’t even really close. I just found myself involved in a lot of stuff, and we got spun out a few times and racked up a lot of damage. So you’re not going to win when that happens.”

WIILL BE UPDATED