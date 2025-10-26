What to watch for in today’s Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The final two spots in the Championship 4 field will be set with today’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe already have clinched spots in the title race. Christopher Bell (+37 points to the cutline) and Kyle Larson (+36) are both in transfer spots.

Martinsville Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims pole William Byron is in a must-win situation to advance to next weekend’s championship race at Phoenix.

Those below the cutline are William Byron (-36), reigning champion Joey Logano (-38), Ryan Blaney (-47) and Chase Elliott (-62).

NBC and Peacock will have the coverage from the historic half-mile track in Southern Virginia. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Here is what to watch for in today’s race:

Desperate situations can lead to desperate actions

Three years ago, Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final two corners of the last lap in a since-outlawed move to earn the final transfer spot to the title race and eliminate Hamlin.

Last year, Bell was penalized for riding the wall in the final corner of the last lap and that cost him a spot in the title race. But questions emerged about the actions of some drivers to help either Bell or Byron secure the final transfer spot. NASCAR suspended nine people from three different teams and fined those organizations a total of $600,000, among other penalties.

NASCAR made it clear to crew chiefs two weeks ago at Las Vegas that it will be closely monitoring teams in what they say on the radio and their actions on track.

“You can say anything that helps your driver in their position and that’s it,” Brad Moran, NASCAR’s managing director of the Cup Series, told NBC Sports after meeting with crew chiefs at Las Vegas.

Tires could make a difference

Goodyear has brought a new left-side tire that is intended to fall-off more over a run than the previous tire used at this track.

Hamlin applauded Goodyear for bringing the tire after Saturday’s practice.

Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville Kyle Larson holds the final transfer spot heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 finale on NBC and Peacock.

“I thought the tire was good,” Hamlin said. “The tire Goodyear brought here was a good choice and what they developed is a throwback to 15 years ago. You definitely have to manage the car. All the drivers are going to have to do their job to make it last, so we will see how it goes.”

Said Byron, who starts on the pole, about the tire: “This is more of a management aspect. I don’t think it’s going to do like what it did at Bristol, where you just have to pit all the time. But I think you’re just going to suffer, you know, in terms of lap time and positions.”

Locked out?

Joe Gibbs Racing has secured two of the four spots in the title race. It’s possible that Team Penske — which has won the past three Cup titles at Phoenix — or Hendrick Motorsports could be locked out of the next weekend’s championship race.

Blaney and Logano enter in must-win situations for Team Penske. Blaney has won the past two Martinsville playoff races but starts 31st in today’s race. Last year, Blaney entered the race 38 points below the cutline and won to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

The last time Team Penske did not have a driver in the Championship 4 was 2021.

The last time Hendrick Motorsports did not have a diver in the Championship 4 was 2019.

Next-to-last chance

While the focus will be on the playoff drivers, there’s still much at stake for several other drivers in the next-to-last race of the season.

Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher are among those who have yet to win this season.

