MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
William Byron paces Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

  
Published February 14, 2025 06:40 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Defending Daytona 500 winner William Byron posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron led the way with a lap of 194.923 mph in a draft.

He was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (194.763 mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.679), Kyle Busch (194.393) and Austin Dillon (194.032). All are in Chevrolets.

MORE: Cup practice results

The top Ford was Zane Smith, who was sixth quick with a. lap of 193.665 mph. John Hunter Nemechek was the fastest Toyota at 14th on the speed chart with a lap of 192.361 mph.

Thirty of the 41 cars in the Daytona 500 ran at least a lap in practice.

Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric all ran a session-high 31 laps.

Dale_Jr_Daytona_500. graphcijpg.jpg
With memories, with family, Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new journey to Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience his first Daytona 500 as a NASCAR Cup car owner on Sunday.

Friday’s practice was shortened due to mist.

Cup teams will have a final practice session from 3:05 - 3:55 p.m. ET Saturday.

NASCAR previously announced that it had moved up the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500 because of potential rain in the afternoon. The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.