NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Anthony Edwards shines
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Course Scenics
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Anthony Edwards shines
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Course Scenics
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores and courses

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nashville

Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Nashville won by Ryan Blaney

  
Published June 2, 2025 10:00 AM

LEBANON, Tenn. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday night’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

WINNERS

Ryan Blaney — He led 139 laps, including the final 32, to score his first Cup victory of the season. It marks the eighth time in the last nine seasons that he’s scored at least one Cup victory. “It was nice to finally get in Victory Lane tonight after a rocky start to the year,” said Blaney, who has failed to finish five races this year.

Syndication: The Tennessean
Ryan Blaney dominates at Nashville Superspeedway for first victory of 2025 season
The Team Penske driver took control on a long green-flag run to end the race after winning Stage 2.

Team Penske — Becomes the first organization to have all of its drivers win a race this season. Team Penske has won three of the last five points races — Austin Cindric at Talladega, Joey Logano at Texas and Ryan Blaney at Nashville. Also, the Wood Brothers are aligned with Team Penske and won at Las Vegas with Josh Berry earlier this season.

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville
Cup results, points after Nashville as Ryan Blaney earns playoff spot with first win of 2025
The Team Penske driver becomes the ninth driver to win in the 2025 season.

Carson Hocevar — Tied his career-best finish by placing second at Nashville.

NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 - Qualifying
Carson Hocevar moves a step closer to taming NASCAR Cup Series with Nashville result
Carson Hocevar tied his career-best finish by placing second at Nashville.

Denny Hamlin — Placed third at Nashville. It’s his fifth top-five finish in the last nine races.

Erik Jones — His seventh-place result is his second top-10 in the last four races. Not a bad way to head to Michigan, his home track, this weekend.

LOSERS

Justin Haley — His 32nd-place finish marks the third consecutive race he’s finished 30th or worse.

Ty Gibbs — He finished 31st at Nashville. That marks the fourth race in a row he’s placed 23rd or worse.

AJ Allmendinger — NASCAR caught the team making an adjustment to the car after it had gone through inspection Saturday. He had to perform a stop-and-go penalty after taking the green flag in Sunday’s race. He lost a lap. With the first stage run without a caution, he got stuck a lap behind and was mired deep in the pack. He eventually got his lap back and finished 20th. The day could have been better had they not had the penalty.

Allmendinger car.jpg
AJ Allmendinger’s team faces penalties after violation ahead of Cup practice at Nashville
NASCAR discovered that AJ Allmendinger’s team made an unapproved adjustment before Saturday’s practice and qualifying.