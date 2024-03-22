Xfinity COTA starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

Larson won the pole with a lap of 92.946 mph, one that set a new track record. This is his seventh career Xfinity pole and his first since last season’s race at Sonoma.

Shane van Gisbergen qualified second with a lap of 92.65 mph.

Ty Gibbs (92.537 mph), Chandler Smith (92.211 mph), AJ Allmendinger (92.188 mph), Sage Karam (92.108 mph), Sheldon Creed (92.016 mph), Cole Custer (91.965 mph), Daniel Hemric (91.939 mph) and Sam Mayer (91.965 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Hemric replaced Josh Williams in the No. 11 Chevrolet during Friday’s qualifying session as Williams awaited the birth of his child. Williams is expected to be back in the lineup for Saturday’s race.

Preston Pardus and Kaz Grala did not qualify for Saturday’s race at COTA.

John Hunter Nemechek, who is one of multiple drivers pulling double duty at COTA, was only able to complete three laps in practice due to the battery falling out of the No. 20 Toyota. The team replaced the battery in time for qualifying and Nemechek qualified 20th with a lap of 91.091 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m. on FS1. NASCAR RaceDay begins at 4 p.m. on FS1.