Xfinity Martinsville starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

Brandon Jones has won the pole for Saturday night’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Jones laid down a lap of 96.151 mph, which tied the Xfinity track record set by Ty Gibbs in 2022. This secured Jones’s ninth career pole win and his first since 2022.

However, Jones told Fox Sports that his team found a hairline crack in the brake rotor. Jones anticipated dropping to the rear of the field for the start of the Xfinity race.

Cole Custer qualified second with a lap of 95.845 mph. Custer was followed by Sheldon Creed (95.840 mph), Jeb Burton (95.665 mph) and Justin Allgaier (95.656 mph).

Carson Kvapil, making his Xfinity debut for JR Motorsports, qualified 12th with a lap of 95.280 mph.

Chandler Smith, the Xfinity point leader, was not able to take part in qualifying. He had a brake issue early in his practice session, which sent him into the outside wall. The team took the car back to the shop in Huntersville, North Carolina, to assess the damage.

Smith will start furthest back of the drivers competing in the Dash 4 Cash. Aric Almirola qualified sixth with a lap of 95.627 mph. Jesse Love qualified 11th with a lap of 95.338 mph. Parker Kligerman qualified 18th with a lap of 94.870 mph.

The green flag waves Saturday night at 7:47 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET.