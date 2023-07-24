Skip navigation
NBA
Sacramento Kings
Aleksandar Vezenkov
Aleksandar
Vezenkov
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Trey Murphy, Naz Reid, Quentin Grimes reportedly added to USA Select team
They join Holmgren, Keegan Murray and others.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Aleksandar Vezenkov
SAC
Small Forward
#67
Sasha Vezenkov inks 3-year, $20M deal with Kings
Aleksandar Vezenkov
SAC
Small Forward
#67
Report: Kings negotiating deal with Sasha Vezenkov
Aleksandar Vezenkov
SAC
Small Forward
#67
Sasha Vezenkov injures knee during playoff game
Aleksandar Vezenkov
SAC
Small Forward
#67
Stein: Vezenkov considering NBA jump next season
Aleksandar Vezenkov
SAC
Small Forward
#67
Report: Sasha Vezenkov will not travel to Vegas
Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren reportedly invited to USA Select team
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kings reportedly sign Nerlens Noel to add depth at center
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kings reportedly renegotiate, extend Domantas Sabonis for total of five years, $217 million
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Barnes reportedly agrees to three year, $54 million extension to stay with Kings
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Sacramento reportedly to make run at free agent Kyle Kuzma
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Suns, Mavericks reportedly were very close to Ayton trade around Draft
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
