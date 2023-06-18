 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
No. 3 Michigan claims Big Ten regular-season title with an 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Alabama Supreme Court denies Charles Bediako’s request to play for Alabama again
Syndication: The Enquirer
No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvokc_260227.jpg
HLs: Jokic, Murray eruption not enough for DEN win
nbc_nba_clevdet_260227.jpg
Highlights: Pistons win OT thriller against Cavs
nbc_chcy_psund_260227.jpg
HLs: No. 5 Penn State beats Notre Dame in shootout

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NBABrooklyn NetsGrant Nelson

Grant
Nelson

nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
Numbers on the Board reveals its pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook, anticipating Jarrett Allen and Nikola Jokic to have a big nights under the Friday lights.
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: GG Jackson takes flight for short-handed Grizzlies
UNC’s Veesaar increasing practice work ahead of Syracuse game; Wilson due for evaluation next week
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jarace Walker has arrived
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 All-Stars: Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey headline teams
Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: 2026 draft class altering NBA landscape
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery