Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start; Texas up to No. 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 3
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Florida State look ‘unfathomably bad’
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start; Texas up to No. 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 3
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Florida State look ‘unfathomably bad’
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Jared Brownridge
JB
Jared
Brownridge
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Clippers’ Tyronn Lue on upcoming season: ‘I can’t wait to prove everybody wrong’
The Clippers lost Paul George in free agency and most pundits expect them to take a step back. Lue does not.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jared Brownridge
PHI
Shooting Guard
Report: 76ers sign Jared Brownridge to Exhibit 10
Sixers rookie Jared McCain leaning on veterans, ‘I’m just here to learn as much as possible’
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Report: France’s Guerschon Yabusele agrees to deal to join Philadelphia 76ers
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA schedule is released: 20 must-watch games this season
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Ten games to circle on calendar as NBA releases NBA Cup schedule
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Kerr reportedly to start Kevin Durant over Jrue Holiday in gold medal game
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
76ers at Celtics, Lakers at Warriors headline NBA’s Christmas Day slate
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad