NBANew Orleans PelicansKira Lewis Jr.

Kira
Lewis Jr.

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans reportedly testing trade market for Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas is on an expiring contract and does not appear to be the center of the future in New Orleans.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Jose Alvarado.jpg
    Jose Alvarado
    NOP Point Guard #15
    Jose Alvarado (right leg) out at least three weeks
  • cj mccollum.png
    CJ McCollum
    NOP Shooting Guard #3
    C.J. McCollum (right ankle) questionable Wednesday
  • cj mccollum.png
    CJ McCollum
    NOP Shooting Guard #3
    C.J. McCollum (ankle) downgraded to out Monday
  • cj mccollum.png
    CJ McCollum
    NOP Shooting Guard #3
    C.J. McCollum (thumb) removed from injury report
  • Kira Lewis Jr..jpg
    Kira Lewis Jr.
    NOP Point Guard #13
    Kira Lewis Jr. records season-best stat line
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Are the Pelicans trying to deal Zion?
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA draft
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin