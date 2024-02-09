NBA Trade Deadline Grades, Future Odds: Mavs, Knicks, 76ers are winners, while Kings, Thunder are losers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down all of the NBA trades at the deadline and current odds for the Eastern and Western Conference champions.
Eastern Conference Champion Odds under +2000:
Boston Celtics (+130) | Milwaukee Bucks (+240) | New York Knicks (+700) | Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) | Cleveland Cavaliers (+1100) | Miami Heat (+1600)
The top four contenders in the Eastern Conference all made moves at the deadline that saw their teams improve. Milwaukee added Patrick Beverley for defense, the Knicks added more spacing and shooting with Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, while the 76ers and Celtics added picks and rotational pieces like Buddy Hield (76ers) or Xavier Tillman (Celtics).
Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Western Conference Champion Odds under +2000:
Denver Nuggets (+210) | Los Angeles Clippers (+280) | Phoenix Suns (+700) | Oklahoma City Thunder (+900) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+900) | Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) | Dallas Mavericks (+1800) | Sacramento Kings (+2000)
Five of the top eight teams in the West struck a deal at the deadline, but some were stinkers like the Kings adding Robin Lopez, the Timberwolves getting Monte Morris, or the Thunder receiving Gordon Hayward. Dallas added firepower to make a run at the Southeast Division title, while both Los Angeles squads were quiet at the deadline, deciding to roll as is.
Below are all the trades that happened in the NBA from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8 with trade grades and top-five best and worst overall team grades at the end.
Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets Trade
Mavs receive:
- P.J. Washington
- 2024-second-round pick
- 2028 second-round pick
Hornets receive:
- Grant Williams
- Seth Curry
- 2027 first-round pick
Mavericks Trade Grade: B+
Hornets Trade Grade: B-
Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs Trade
76ers receive:
- Buddy Hield (via Pacers)
Pacers receive:
- Furkan Korkmaz (via 76ers)
- Doug McDermott (via Spurs)
- 2024 second-round pick (via Raptors)
- 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
- Cash considerations (via 76ers)
Spurs receive:
- Marcus Morris
- 2029 second-round pick (via LA Clippers)
- Cash considerations
76ers Trade Grade: A
Pacers Trade Grade: B+
Spurs Trade Grade: C+
Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets Trade
Suns receive:
- Royce O’Neale (via Nets)
- David Roddy (via Grizzlies)
Grizzlies receive:
- 2026 first-round pick swap (via Suns)
- Chimezie Metu (via Suns)
- Yuta Watanabe (via Suns)
Nets receive:
- Keita Bates-Diop (via Suns)
- Jordan Goodwin (via Suns)
- Draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic (via Grizzlies)
- Three future second-round picks (via Suns)
Suns Trade Grade: B-
Grizzlies Trade Grade: C
Nets Trade Grade: C
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets Trade
Thunder receive:
- Gordon Hayward
Hornets receive:
- Vasilije Micic
- Tre Mann
- Davis Bertans
- 2024 second-round pick (via Rockets)
- 2025 second-round pick (via 76ers)
Thunder Trade Grade: C-
Hornets Trade Grade: B+
New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons Trade
Knicks get:
- Alec Burks
- Bojan Bogdanovic
Pistons get:
- Evan Fournier
- Malachi Flynn
- Quentin Grimes
- Ryan Arcidiacono
- Two future second-round picks
- Cash considerations
Knicks Trade Grade: A
Pistons Trade Grade: B+
Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Trade
Nets receive:
- Dennis Schroder
- Thaddeus Young
Raptors receive:
- Spencer Dinwiddie
Nets Trade Grade: B+
Raptors Trade Grade: C+
Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
Bucks receive:
- Patrick Beverley
76ers receive:
- Cameron Payne
- 2027 second-round pick
Bucks Trade Grade: B-
76ers Trade Grade: C
Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder Trade
Mavericks receive:
- 2024 first-round pick
Thunder receive:
- 2028 first-round pick swap
Mavericks Trade Grade: B+
Thunder Trade Grade: C-
Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers Trade
Celtics receive:
- Jaden Springer
76ers receive:
- 2024 second-round pick
Celtics Trade Grade: B-
76ers Trade Grade: C+
Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers Trade
Celtics receive:
- Protected second-round pick
Blazers receive:
- Dalano Banton
- Cash considerations
Celtics Trade Grade: C+
Trail Blazers Trade Grade: C-
Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards Trade
Mavericks receive:
- Daniel Gafford
Wizards receive:
- Richaun Holmes
- 2024 first-round pick (from Mavs via Thunder)
Mavericks Trade Grade: B
Wizards Trade Grade: B+
Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks Trade
Kings receive:
- Robin Lopez
- Cash considerations
Bucks receive:
- Draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis
Kings Trade Grade: D
Bucks Trade Grade: C-
Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz Trade
Raptors receive:
- Kelly Olynyk
- Ochai Agbaji
Jazz receive:
- Otto Porter Jr.
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- 2024 first-round pick
Raptors Trade Grade: B
Jazz Trade Grade: B
Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Trade
Pistons receive:
- Danuel House Jr.
- 2024 second-round pick
- Cash considerations
76ers receive:
- 2028 second-round pick
Pistons Trade Grade: B
76ers Trade Grade: C-
Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors Trade
Pacers receive:
- Cory Joseph
- 2025 second-round pick (via Charlotte)
- Cash considerations
Warriors receive:
- 2024 second-round pick
Pacers Trade Grade: B-
Warriors Trade Grade: C-
Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz Trade
Pistons receive:
- Simone Fontecchio
Jazz receive:
- Kevin Knox
- Future second-round pick
- Rights to Gabriele Procida
Pistons Trade Grade: C
Jazz Trade Grade: C-
Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons Trade
Timberwolves receive:
- Monte Morris
Pistons receive:
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Shake Milton
- 2030 second-round pick
Timberwolves Trade Grade: C-
Pistons Trade Grade: C
Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies Trade
Celtics receive:
- Xavier Tillman
Grizzlies receive:
- Lamar Stevens
- 2027 second-round pick (via Hawks)
- 2030 second-round pick (via Mavs)
Celtics Trade Grade: B+
Grizzlies Trade Grade: C-
Best Overall Team Grades:
A: 76ers receive Buddy Hield, Cam Payne, three 2nd round picks
A: Mavs receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, two 2nd round picks
A-: Knicks receive Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic
A-: Celtics receive Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer, two 2nd round picks
B+: Mavericks receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, 2024-second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick
Worst Overall Team Grades:
D: Kings receive Robin Lopez and Cash considerations-: Thunder receive Gordon Hayward, 2028 1st round swap with Mavs
C-: Blazers receive Dalano Banton and cash considerations
C-: Timberwolves receive Monte Morris
C-: Warriors receive 2024 2nd round pick
C: Grizzlies receive Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, and 2026 first-round pick swap
NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.