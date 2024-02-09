NBA Trade Deadline Grades, Future Odds: Mavs, Knicks, 76ers are winners, while Kings, Thunder are losers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

NBA Trade Deadline Grades, Future Odds: Mavs, Knicks, 76ers are winners, while Kings, Thunder are losers

  
Published February 9, 2024 11:10 AM
Washington's outlook if Hornets decide to trade
February 5, 2024 03:58 PM
The Charlotte Hornets have been battered with injuries and poor performance, and pending interest in PJ Washington could result a welcome career boost.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down all of the NBA trades at the deadline and current odds for the Eastern and Western Conference champions.

Eastern Conference Champion Odds under +2000:

Boston Celtics (+130) | Milwaukee Bucks (+240) | New York Knicks (+700) | Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) | Cleveland Cavaliers (+1100) | Miami Heat (+1600)

The top four contenders in the Eastern Conference all made moves at the deadline that saw their teams improve. Milwaukee added Patrick Beverley for defense, the Knicks added more spacing and shooting with Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, while the 76ers and Celtics added picks and rotational pieces like Buddy Hield (76ers) or Xavier Tillman (Celtics).

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Western Conference Champion Odds under +2000:

Denver Nuggets (+210) | Los Angeles Clippers (+280) | Phoenix Suns (+700) | Oklahoma City Thunder (+900) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+900) | Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) | Dallas Mavericks (+1800) | Sacramento Kings (+2000)

Five of the top eight teams in the West struck a deal at the deadline, but some were stinkers like the Kings adding Robin Lopez, the Timberwolves getting Monte Morris, or the Thunder receiving Gordon Hayward. Dallas added firepower to make a run at the Southeast Division title, while both Los Angeles squads were quiet at the deadline, deciding to roll as is.

Below are all the trades that happened in the NBA from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8 with trade grades and top-five best and worst overall team grades at the end.

Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets Trade

Mavs receive:

  • P.J. Washington
  • 2024-second-round pick
  • 2028 second-round pick

Hornets receive:

  • Grant Williams
  • Seth Curry
  • 2027 first-round pick

Mavericks Trade Grade: B+
Hornets Trade Grade: B-

Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs Trade

76ers receive:

  • Buddy Hield (via Pacers)

Pacers receive:

  • Furkan Korkmaz (via 76ers)
  • Doug McDermott (via Spurs)
  • 2024 second-round pick (via Raptors)
  • 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
  • Cash considerations (via 76ers)

Spurs receive:

  • Marcus Morris
  • 2029 second-round pick (via LA Clippers)
  • Cash considerations

76ers Trade Grade: A
Pacers Trade Grade: B+
Spurs Trade Grade: C+

Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets Trade

Suns receive:

  • Royce O’Neale (via Nets)
  • David Roddy (via Grizzlies)

Grizzlies receive:

  • 2026 first-round pick swap (via Suns)
  • Chimezie Metu (via Suns)
  • Yuta Watanabe (via Suns)

Nets receive:

  • Keita Bates-Diop (via Suns)
  • Jordan Goodwin (via Suns)
  • Draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic (via Grizzlies)
  • Three future second-round picks (via Suns)

Suns Trade Grade: B-
Grizzlies Trade Grade: C
Nets Trade Grade: C

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets Trade

Thunder receive:

  • Gordon Hayward

Hornets receive:

  • Vasilije Micic
  • Tre Mann
  • Davis Bertans
  • 2024 second-round pick (via Rockets)
  • 2025 second-round pick (via 76ers)

Thunder Trade Grade: C-
Hornets Trade Grade: B+

New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons Trade

Knicks get:

  • Alec Burks
  • Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons get:

  • Evan Fournier
  • Malachi Flynn
  • Quentin Grimes
  • Ryan Arcidiacono
  • Two future second-round picks
  • Cash considerations

Knicks Trade Grade: A
Pistons Trade Grade: B+

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Trade

Nets receive:

  • Dennis Schroder
  • Thaddeus Young

Raptors receive:

  • Spencer Dinwiddie

Nets Trade Grade: B+
Raptors Trade Grade: C+

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Bucks receive:

  • Patrick Beverley

76ers receive:

  • Cameron Payne
  • 2027 second-round pick

Bucks Trade Grade: B-
76ers Trade Grade: C

Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder Trade

Mavericks receive:

  • 2024 first-round pick

Thunder receive:

  • 2028 first-round pick swap

Mavericks Trade Grade: B+
Thunder Trade Grade: C-

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers Trade

Celtics receive:

  • Jaden Springer

76ers receive:

  • 2024 second-round pick

Celtics Trade Grade: B-
76ers Trade Grade: C+

Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers Trade

Celtics receive:

  • Protected second-round pick

Blazers receive:

  • Dalano Banton
  • Cash considerations

Celtics Trade Grade: C+
Trail Blazers Trade Grade: C-

Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards Trade

Mavericks receive:

  • Daniel Gafford

Wizards receive:

  • Richaun Holmes
  • 2024 first-round pick (from Mavs via Thunder)

Mavericks Trade Grade: B
Wizards Trade Grade: B+

Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks Trade

Kings receive:

  • Robin Lopez
  • Cash considerations

Bucks receive:

  • Draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis

Kings Trade Grade: D
Bucks Trade Grade: C-

Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz Trade

Raptors receive:

  • Kelly Olynyk
  • Ochai Agbaji

Jazz receive:

  • Otto Porter Jr.
  • Kira Lewis Jr.
  • 2024 first-round pick

Raptors Trade Grade: B
Jazz Trade Grade: B

Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Trade

Pistons receive:

  • Danuel House Jr.
  • 2024 second-round pick
  • Cash considerations

76ers receive:

  • 2028 second-round pick

Pistons Trade Grade: B
76ers Trade Grade: C-

Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors Trade

Pacers receive:

  • Cory Joseph
  • 2025 second-round pick (via Charlotte)
  • Cash considerations

Warriors receive:

  • 2024 second-round pick

Pacers Trade Grade: B-
Warriors Trade Grade: C-

Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz Trade

Pistons receive:

  • Simone Fontecchio

Jazz receive:

  • Kevin Knox
  • Future second-round pick
  • Rights to Gabriele Procida

Pistons Trade Grade: C
Jazz Trade Grade: C-

Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons Trade

Timberwolves receive:

  • Monte Morris

Pistons receive:

  • Troy Brown Jr.
  • Shake Milton
  • 2030 second-round pick

Timberwolves Trade Grade: C-
Pistons Trade Grade: C

Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies Trade

Celtics receive:

  • Xavier Tillman

Grizzlies receive:

  • Lamar Stevens
  • 2027 second-round pick (via Hawks)
  • 2030 second-round pick (via Mavs)

Celtics Trade Grade: B+
Grizzlies Trade Grade: C-

Best Overall Team Grades:

A: 76ers receive Buddy Hield, Cam Payne, three 2nd round picks

A: Mavs receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, two 2nd round picks

A-: Knicks receive Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic

A-: Celtics receive Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer, two 2nd round picks

B+: Mavericks receive P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, 2024 1st round pick, 2024-second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Worst Overall Team Grades:

D: Kings receive Robin Lopez and Cash considerations-: Thunder receive Gordon Hayward, 2028 1st round swap with Mavs
C-: Blazers receive Dalano Banton and cash considerations
C-: Timberwolves receive Monte Morris
C-: Warriors receive 2024 2nd round pick
C: Grizzlies receive Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, and 2026 first-round pick swap

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

Mentions
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Washington Wizards Primary Logo Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell Jaden Springer.png Jaden Springer Buddy Hield.png Buddy Hield Alec Burks.png Alec Burks Bojan Bogdanovic.png Bojan Bogdanovic Lamar Stevens.png Lamar Stevens Xavier Tillman Sr_.png Xavier Tillman Patrick-Beverley.jpg Patrick Beverley pjw hs.jpg PJ Washington Grant Williams.png Grant Williams Seth_Curry_HS.png Seth Curry Doug McDermott.png Doug McDermott Marcus Morris Sr_.png Marcus Morris Sr. Monte Morris.png Monte Morris David Roddy.png David Roddy Troy Brown Jr_.png Troy Brown Jr. Danuel_House Jr_.jpg Danuel House Jr. Simone Fontecchio HS.jpg Simone Fontecchio Ochai Agbaji HS.jpg Ochai Agbaji Jordan Goodwin.png Jordan Goodwin Quentin Grimes.png Quentin Grimes Tre Mann.png Tre Mann Lamar Stevens.png Lamar Stevens Malachi Flynn.png Malachi Flynn Chimezie Metu.png Chimezie Metu Keita Bates-Diop.png Keita Bates-Diop Kevin Knox (1).png Kevin Knox II Shake Milton.png Shake Milton Royce O_'Neale.png Royce O'Neale Robin Lopez.png Robin Lopez Furkan Korkmaz.png Furkan Korkmaz Kira Lewis Jr_.png Kira Lewis Jr. Daniel Gafford.jpg Daniel Gafford Thaddeus Young.png Thaddeus Young Gordon Hayward.png Gordon Hayward Davis Bertans.png Davis Bertans Kelly Olynyk.png Kelly Olynyk Cory Joseph.png Cory Joseph Cameron Payne.png Cameron Payne Otto Porter Jr_.png Otto Porter Jr. Danuel_House Jr_.jpg Danuel House Jr. dennis schroder.jpg Dennis Schroder Spencer Dinwiddie.png Spencer Dinwiddie Yuta Watanabe.png Yuta Watanabe Richaun Holmes.png Richaun Holmes